Women achievers honoured with Young-60 awards at Lokmat’s ‘Ti Cha Ganpati’

“This is not just a felicitation, but a celebration of motherhood. This honour is for the work you have done by overcoming hardships. It is our attempt to salute the power of womanhood,” said Editor of Lokmat Nandkishor Patil, while addressing the Young-60 Awards ceremony .

Also present were editor of Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Srivastava, executive editor of Lokmat Times Yogesh Gole, and head of events Ramesh Dedwal. As every year, the ‘Ti Cha Ganpati’ celebrations began with great enthusiasm under the motto “Deuya ‘Ti’ la Maan” (Let’s honour her). The initiative goes beyond religious festivities, spreading the message of women’s empowerment. On Thursday, the Young-60 Awards ceremony was held at Lokmat Bhavan, where 17 women achievers from diverse fields were felicitated.

Awardees

The honours went to kirtankar Anuradha Pingalikar, yoga guide Dr. Charulata Rozekar-Deshmukh, researcher Dr. Dulari Qureshi, social activist Ghazala Jamadar, gynaecologist Dr. Geeta Malu, directors of Swadpakghar Jyoti Kavar and Nandini Chapalgaonkar, legal expert Dr. Kalpalata Patil Bharswadkar, litterateur Leela Shinde, Dr. Mangala Borkar, professor Dr. Smita Avchar, women’s health specialist Dr. Swati Shiradkar, biochemist Dr. Suniti Dharwadkar, adv Uma Bora, dancer V. Soumyashree, Dr. Kananbala Yelikar, Dancer Parvati Datta

In ‘Ticha Ganpati’, 19 women are being felicitated with the ‘Young 60’ award, with women present on the occasion on Thursday.