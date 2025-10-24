Women and customers targeted, gold and mobiles stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During Diwali, criminal gangs have become active in local markets and public transport, stealing gold, cash, and expensive mobiles from customers. Over the past three days, thieves targeted rickshaws, buses, and marketplaces in areas including city chowk, Harsul, TV Center, and Jawaharnagar.

On October 22, Shailaja Patil (55) from Dwarkanagar was traveling by rickshaw from Harsul T-Point to Saubhagya Chowk when two women stole 2.5 and 5 tolas of gold from her purse. She noticed the theft only after getting off; the rickshaw driver had fled. On October 21, Sheetal Suryavanshi (32) shopping in Gulmandi had 6.7 grams of gold and Rs 7,500 in cash stolen from her purse. Both incidents were reported to Harsul and City Chowk police stations. In Anand nagar, thieves broke into Ramdas Wagh’s (42) house on October 22 between 12 am and 3 am, stealing 2 tolas of gold, 140 grams of silver, two mobiles, and Rs 70,000. The case was registered at Pundliknagar police station. Over ten mobiles were stolen in different markets. In two cases, police filed complaints: Mayur Salvi (38) at Phool Market at 7 a.m., and Sunil Kudale (43) near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at 11 am on October 21. In Aurangpura, two women were caught stealing clothes from a newly opened store on October 20. Owner Prem Singh Rao (27) caught Kavita Rode in the act, recovering four dresses. Her accomplice Vandana Dethwe fled. Police registered a case against both, who stole a total of 21 dresses.