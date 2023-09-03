Women chain snatchers held in weekly market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

People nabbed three women chain snatchers while snatching a gold chain of a woman in the weekly market in Chikalthana on September 1. The women thieves have been identified as Pramila Chavan (40), Karina Shinde (19) and Surekha Kale (22, all residents of Simpi Takali).

Police said, complainant Asha Shejwal had gone to the Chikalthan weekly market on Friday. These women snatched her gold chain. She noticed it and started shouting for help. The nearby residents chased and nabbed the women. They were later handed over the Cidco MIDC police.