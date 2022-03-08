Women customers stole away gold bangles of valuing Rs 1.2L from jewellery shop

Aurangabad, March 8:

Kranti Chowk police station have registered an offence against two women, who disappeared with two gold bangles worth Rs 1.20 lakh, from Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers shop in Samarthnagar on March 7 between 8 pm and 8.15 pm.

Police said, “ The salesman Ravi Choturam Meghawale (46) lodged a complaint stating that two women in veil entered the jewellery shop on Monday evening. The customers told to show gold bangles. Hence Ravi placed a tray displaying bangles. The ladies told the salesman to show bangles of bigger size. Hence as he turned to take out second tray, these ladies managed to lift two bangles from the tray of valuing Rs 1.20 lakh. After spending few minutes in seeing bangles in the second tray, the duo left the shop saying that they do not like them. The salesman noticed about the missing bangles while he was keeping the trays back at their places. He then immediately informed his store manager and then lodged the complaint.”

Further investigation is on by the police.