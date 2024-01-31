Women empowered with cancer-preventive dietary tips

Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj celebrates Makar Sankranti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj recently celebrated Makar Sankranti with a special health talk by Dr Alka Karnik, at the Samaj's main hall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dr Karnik spoke about the importance of good dietary habits and cancer prevention. She shared tips on how to incorporate cancer-preventive foods into one's diet, such as fenugreek, ginger, lemon, garlic, and pulses. She also recommended starting the day with a glass of warm water and eating 12 fenugreek seeds.

In addition to dietary tips, Dr Karnik also emphasized the importance of exercise and stress management. She advised participants to walk for 5 km every morning and to do 15 minutes of shatpavali after dinner and to live a stress-free, positive, and pleasant life. Retired model teacher Laxmikantrao Shivangirikar, paid homage to Goddess Saraswati through his poetry. Alka Bhale, Vijayalakshmi Bhale-Kulkarni, Savita Acharya, Sangeeta Kagbatte, Jyoti Kulkarni and others were present.