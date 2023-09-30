Women entrepreneurship development cell hosts study tour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The women entrepreneurship development cell of Massia recently organized a study tour for women entrepreneurs at Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd, Waluj.

During the visit, Shrikant Mundada, chief operating officer of Metalman Auto shared valuable insights into the operational excellence and automation systems in his company. He also spoke about the challenges he encountered during the company's growth journey and how he successfully overcame them. Participants in the study tour expressed their appreciation for the informative and inspiring experience. The study tour provided valuable insights and inspiration to women entrepreneurs, fostering their growth and development in various industries. Cell coordinator Sunita Rathi, project leader Sulabha Thorat, Sarika Kirdak, Seema Malani, Deepika Bhandari and others were present.