Statement by spiritual Guru Brahmakumari Shivani Didi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Spiritual guru Brahmakumari Shivani Didi has appealed that women should coordinate their conduct with culture, simple living, charitable attitude and patience. He also said that good thoughts and good deeds are necessary for the return of Satya Yuga.

Inner Wheel District 313's annual event 'Rally' was recently held at Shirdi by Inner Wheel Club Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar this year. Spiritual Guru Brahmakumari Shivani Didi was speaking on this occasion. Club’s district president Rachna Malpani, former district president Usha Dhamane, club president Dr Ena Nath, Lata Mule, and others were present.

Inner Wheel is the largest international women's organization in the world and has over 1,00,000 members in over 100 countries. More than 500 members from 50 clubs in District 313 participated in the event. On the occasion, a competition was held to make placards with the message 'Let's Reject Plastic'. Anjali Save, Shyamal Bhogle performed Ishastavan. Pratibha Dhamane, Chhaya Bhoyer and others took efforts.