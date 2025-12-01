Women should have participation in decision-making

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Women's emancipation is not expected only when they get equal rights and become economically empowered. Rather, the meaning of females’ emancipation lies in the extent to which they get a place in the decision-making process in the social, educational, political and economic sectors,” said Principal Dr Aparna Kottapalle.

She was speaking in a special lecture organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce on 'Indian Constitution: Changing Context of Women's Emancipation and Social Civilisation,' on Monday.

Principal Dr Aparna Kottapalle, who was present as the chief speaker, said that a woman being liberated does not mean that she wants to be free from men.

“A woman wants an equal place as an individual. She has become capable of making decisions in all areas such as social, educational, political, cultural, economic and is expected to be recognised everywhere as an independent individual,” she added. College Principal Dr R V Maske presided over the function while Dr Pragya Ruikar-Salve conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Vanamala Lokhande proposed a vote of thanks.