Women thieves strike Handloom export, six mangalsutras snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chaos gripped the Handloom exhibition fair at the TV Center ground on Thursday evening when a gang of thieves snatched gold ornaments worth lakhs from six women in the crowd. Police suspect a gang of women thieves behind the incident.

Manisha Anvikar of Surewadi went to the fair with her friend Meenal Sure. As their children played nearby, the thieves slipped away with Manisha’s mangalsutra pendants and a gold chain. Within minutes, five more women raised alarms after losing their chains, creating panic at the venue.

The victims include Chhaya Ghodke of Raigadnagar (5 gm mangalsutra), Sujata Salunke of Shrikrishnanagar, N-9 (one tola chain), Vandana Thale of Navjeevan Colony, N-11 (5 gm mangalsutra), and Amrapali Dhale of N-9 (4 gm mangalsutra).

Cidco police rushed to the spot and detained nine women suspects from the crowd, though their accomplices managed to flee. Police believe the missing ornaments are with the absconding gang members. A case was registered based on Anvikar’s complaint.