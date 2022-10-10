Women to get tips for financial transactions, investment

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Some women even today in the 21st century get frightened while doing the financial transactions. With the intention to discard this fear, to make them financially self-dependent, to make them aware of investment opportunities and to enhance their confidence, Lokmat Sakhi Manch has taken the initiative and organised a workshop for the women on Tuesday at Lokmat Bhavan Hall at 3.30 pm.

The founder managing director of Anand Rathi Group Laxmi and Promotor Priti Rathi will guide the women during the workshop. They will inspire the women from Aurangabad for the financial freedom.

There are several women who are shouldering the responsibilities at the higher positions in banks. There are several women associated with banks and financial sectors. However, there are still such women who are afraid of bank transactions and they get pressurized under such situations. Many of them are although earning money are always confused while investing.

During the workshop, women will be given tips for doing financial transactions and investment. Sakhi Manch has appealed the women to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Entry will be free

The entry to the workshop organised to make women financially empowered will be free for all women. The entry will be from the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan. For further information and registration, they can contact on 9850406017.