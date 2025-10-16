Women to lead 5 of 9 panchayat samitis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Five out of nine panchayat samiti president posts in the district have been reserved for women, following the reservation draw held Thursday at the Planning Hall, District Collector’s office.

• Vaijapur: SC woman

• Khultabad: OBC woman

• Soygaon: OBC woman

• Phulambri, Gangapur: General category women

• Paithan: General category woman

• Sillod, Kannad: General category women

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unreserved (general category)

The draw was conducted by little Ananya Chavan. District collector Deelip Swami, deputy collector Sangita Rathod, Eknath Bangale, Tehsildar Dinesh Jhample, and other citizens attended the event.