Women to lead 5 of 9 panchayat samitis
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 16, 2025 22:10 IST2025-10-16T22:10:02+5:302025-10-16T22:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Five out of nine panchayat samiti president posts in the district have been reserved for women, following the reservation draw held Thursday at the Planning Hall, District Collector’s office.
• Vaijapur: SC woman
• Khultabad: OBC woman
• Soygaon: OBC woman
• Phulambri, Gangapur: General category women
• Paithan: General category woman
• Sillod, Kannad: General category women
• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unreserved (general category)
The draw was conducted by little Ananya Chavan. District collector Deelip Swami, deputy collector Sangita Rathod, Eknath Bangale, Tehsildar Dinesh Jhample, and other citizens attended the event.