Women's Commission likely to hold discussions on UCC in city

The National Commission for Women (NCW), the apex statutory body for women empowerment will hold a ‘Regional Level Consultation’ at Maharashtra National Law University-Aurangabad (MNLU-A) in the second or third week of September.

The NCW decided to review ‘Marriage and Divorce Laws Across Communities in India.’ So, the Commission will conduct five ‘Regional Level Consultations to relook the law and allied legislations in order to formulate specific recommendations for amendments and enhance the outread of the legislations.

The objective of the review is to incorporate viewpoints of stakeholders from different regions, religions and cultures to be addressed to make the law more inclusive. The NCW sent a letter to the vice-chancellor of the law university seeking collaboration with the university to conduct the one-day consultation next month.

Its chairperson Rekha Sharm will arrive here for the event. One of the advisors of the NCW and associate professor of the university Dr Ashok Wadje confirmed about a one-day consultation programme to be held next month.

NCW likely to hold discussions on women's rights in UCC

The NCW is likely to hold discussions on women’s rights in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which is being debated across the country.