Women’s Cricket booms in Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The landscape of Indian women’s cricket is transforming. With more support, better facilities and new opportunities, the future looks brighter than ever. The World Cup win on October 27 was a milestone moment that gave hope and confidence to young girls across the country. It wasn’t just a win on the field, but a message that hard work and teamwork can truly change the game.

Rising participation:

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, enthusiasm for women’s cricket is soaring. There are now 45 girls in the Under-15 group, 25 in Under-19, and several in the open category. Two players have reached the state level, while a few women now serve on selection committees, showing growing leadership in the sport.

“Many girls who had stopped playing earlier have now returned with new confidence. These are really good days for women’s cricket. With proper family support, it will be easier for girls to move ahead. Earlier, there were no facilities or safety measures, but things are improving now. The future for women in cricket looks bright.” said Maharashtra Selection Committee member and former Ranji player, Anant Neralkar.

Turning point for women’s cricket

“This World Cup win is a real turning point for women cricketers. Earlier, people didn’t see cricket as a career; there was little visibility, no media focus, and almost no facilities or pay. But now, with growing recognition and equal opportunities, women’s cricket will see better coaching, stronger competition, and more roles for women from players to umpires and coaches.”

— Divija Unhale, sports & wellness specialist

From limited exposure to limitless possibilities

“Earlier, women’s cricket had no exposure and many parents didn’t allow their daughters to play. Things changed after 2017. The IPL brought visibility, equal pay added value, and the recent World Cup glory gave a huge confidence boost. Now, every local match is being noticed, and that’s where new talent is emerging.”

— Shweta Jadhav, former India player and coach

A win that opens new doors

"Currently, fewer girls are playing, but the numbers are growing rapidly. Parents are increasingly seeking coaching opportunities for their daughters. The World Cup victory was a landmark moment, showing that we can compete with the best. Today, Indian women’s cricket stands strong not just in participation, but as serious contenders on the global stage."

— Mukta Magre, vice-captain of senior Maharashtra team

The World Cup victory isn’t the end of a journey, it’s the beginning of a new era for women’s cricket in India.