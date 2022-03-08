Women`s Day Celebration at Burhani

Aurangabad, March 8: International Women’s Day was celebrated at Burhani National English Primary School with great enthusiasm. Little Burhanians explained the importance of women in different segments such as status of women in Islam, importance of mother, politics and sports.

“The willingness to listen, the patience to understand, the strength to support, the heart to care and just to be there. That is the beauty of a lady,’’ it was quoted in honour of women. Shahana Siddiqui praised and appreciated creativity of students and co-operation and teamwork of teachers to make activity more fruitful.