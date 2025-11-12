Woodridge School crowned LT CC's Inter-School Cricket champions; Upset defending champions Cambridge in final

Batting first, Woodridge posted a solid 94 for 1 in 10 overs, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten knock from Aarav Pandey, who was later adjudged Player of the Match. Aarav smashed an impressive 49 off 31 balls, studded with five fours and a six, while Samarvir Patil made a valuable 32 not out, guiding their team to a competitive total.

In reply, Cambridge High fought hard but fell short, finishing at 87 for 3. Kiratraj Singh (30*, 18 balls, 1x4, 2x6), Samarth Totla (29, 19 balls, 4x4, 1x6), and Shourya Mittal (23*) were the main contributors with the bat.

Earlier in the tournament, Cambridge had defeated Deogiri Global School by 29 runs, while Woodridge stunned former champions Nath Valley with a convincing 41-run victory to book their place in the final.

After the thrilling final, the prize distribution ceremony was graced by Sacheen Mulay, Chairman of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Advisory Committee; Munish Sharma, Director General of MIT; and Jagannath Kasbekar from CK Sports, the gift partner for the event. Prasad Kulkarni of MIT was also present. Umpiring was done by Syed Jamshid's team from ADCA

Coaches of all 32 participating schools were felicitated during the ceremony.

CSMC School Priyadarshini received the Best Efforts Trophy along with a special congratulatory message from Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth.

Lokmat Media event department's Tausif Khan conducted the proceedings.

CK Sports sponsored the prizes for top performers— a cricket bat for the Player of the Series, a helmet for the Best Batsman, cricket shoes for the Best Bowler, and batting gloves for the Player of the Match (Final).

---

Prize Winners

Man of the Match (Final): Aarav Pandey

Best Batsman: Rajveer Mulay

Best Bowler: Arush Bedmutha

Player of the Series: Samarvir Patil.