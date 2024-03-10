Work for society keeping in mind sacrifices of donors: Padmashree Dr Tatyarao Lahane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A donor makes a sacrifice by donating his/her own kidney. One who receives a kidney should do good work for society keeping in mind that sacrifice,” said Padmashri Dr Tatyarao Lahane.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Nephron Kidney Care, at a lawn near API Corner on Sunday, to felicitate ‘kidney donors’ on the occasion of World Kidney Day.

Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda, head of the Medicine Department of Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College of Ambajogai Dr Siddheshwar Birajdar were the chief guests.

Administrator of Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital Dr Himanshu Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of ORIION Citicare Hospital Dr Sunil Jadhav, Chief Managing Director Dr Ashish Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital Dr George Fernandes, Sandeep Thakur from Medicover Hospitals, Dr Anand Deshmukh, Dr Bhagwat Katare, organiser of the programme-Shriganesh Barnela and Dr Sachin Soni were seated on the dais.

The dignitaries lighted the lamp to inaugurate the programme. Kidney donors were felicitated. Dr Tatyarao Lahane said one who is a recipient of a kidney, should stop saying that his/her kidney was changed.

“A kidney transplant makes life better, not worse. In respect of a kidney donor, the recipient should maintain good conduct. To live this life, maintain the energy which was given by family members like mother, father, wife, brother and sister through kidney donation,” he asserted.

Dr Lahane urged the recipient to encourage others to come forward for kidney donation.

He said that one should not feel physically challenged just because one is a recipient or donor of a kidney.

“A person lives a healthy life even on one kidney. When one helps others, they give him/her a blessing. This blessing works beyond science. My mother gave me a kidney 29 years ago. This has given a new lease of life to me. I have dedicated this life to people,” he added.

Dr Shriganesh Barnela and Dr Sachin Soni explained the objectives of the programme.

Box

Don’t take painkillers for healthy kidney: Darda

Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspaper Rajendra Darda said “We always hear that one is taking dialysis treatment after kidney failure. After this, comes the time of a kidney transplant. However, kidneys do not become easily available.”

He said that the first successful kidney transplant was done in the country in 1971.

“It has been 53 years. Medical knowledge has increased and technology has changed. About 2.20 lakh patients require kidney transplants every year in India. But, only a few patients get a kidney. Awareness is the only solution to remove the gap between the need and availability of kidneys,” he asserted.

He said that everyone has two kidneys and a person can live a good life even on one kidney, according to experts.

“There is a need to create awareness about this. A total of 148 kidney transplants were done in the city last year. Around 70 patients have received kidneys from brain-dead patients so far. This ratio needs to be increased. Care of blood pressure, sugar, and weight should be taken. Regular exercise should be done and drink plenty of water. One should not take painkillers without a doctor's prescription,” he added.