Work of building road dividers put on hold for past five months
Aurangabad, Feb 13:
Small and big accidents are happening on the main roads of the city due to lack of dividers and sidewalks. AMC received Rs 63.51 crore from 15th Finance Commission in September 2021. The administration had announced that cement dividers would be constructed on 24 roads and sidewalks at 3 places at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Five months later, the work has not yet begun.
Many roads have been repaired in the city by spending Rs 274 crore received from the state government. But the corporation left the dividers and sidewalks unchecked. A fund of Rs 63.51 crore was provided to corporation from 15th finance commission. From this fund, dividers will be laid on 24 roads. Sidewalks will be constructed by laying paving blocks on three roads. It was said that these works would further enhance the beautification of the city. In fact, the work has not even started till today. These works are stuck in the administrative turmoil.
Which are the 24 roads:
Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Vishrantinagar Chowk
Vishrantinagar Chowk to Maurya Mangal Karyalya
Ram Temple to Patel Tea House
Central Jakatnaka to SBI Chowk
Police Mess to Baliram Patil School
Sant Sewalal Chowk Pundalikanagar to Shivaji Chowk Jaibhavaninagar
Kamgar Chowk to Mahalakshmi Chowk
Peer Bazar to Shivajinagar
Jawaharnagar police station to Savarkar Chowk
Bhajiwali Bai Chowk to Utsav - Yashomangal office
Anand Gade Chowk Vits Hotel
University Gate to Town Hall
Central Jakatnaka to Madani Chowk
Champachowk to Pir Gaibsahab Dargah
TV Center Chowk to Taj Hotel
Uddhavrao Patil Chowk to Annasaheb Sathe Chowk
Salim Ali Sarovar to TV Center-Jalgaon road
Seven Hill to Sutgirni Chowk
Kranti Chowk to Paithangate
Mill Corner to Little Flower School
Footpaths on these roads:
Central Jakatnaka to SBI Chowk
Mill Corner to Jubilee Park
Salim Ali Sarovar to TV Center