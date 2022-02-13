Work of building road dividers put on hold for past five months

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Small and big accidents are happening on the main roads of the city due to lack of dividers and sidewalks. AMC received Rs 63.51 crore from 15th Finance Commission in September 2021. The administration had announced that cement dividers would be constructed on 24 roads and sidewalks at 3 places at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Five months later, the work has not yet begun.

Many roads have been repaired in the city by spending Rs 274 crore received from the state government. But the corporation left the dividers and sidewalks unchecked. A fund of Rs 63.51 crore was provided to corporation from 15th finance commission. From this fund, dividers will be laid on 24 roads. Sidewalks will be constructed by laying paving blocks on three roads. It was said that these works would further enhance the beautification of the city. In fact, the work has not even started till today. These works are stuck in the administrative turmoil.

Which are the 24 roads:

Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Vishrantinagar Chowk

Vishrantinagar Chowk to Maurya Mangal Karyalya

Ram Temple to Patel Tea House

Central Jakatnaka to SBI Chowk

Police Mess to Baliram Patil School

Sant Sewalal Chowk Pundalikanagar to Shivaji Chowk Jaibhavaninagar

Kamgar Chowk to Mahalakshmi Chowk

Peer Bazar to Shivajinagar

Jawaharnagar police station to Savarkar Chowk

Bhajiwali Bai Chowk to Utsav - Yashomangal office

Anand Gade Chowk Vits Hotel

University Gate to Town Hall

Central Jakatnaka to Madani Chowk

Champachowk to Pir Gaibsahab Dargah

TV Center Chowk to Taj Hotel

Uddhavrao Patil Chowk to Annasaheb Sathe Chowk

Salim Ali Sarovar to TV Center-Jalgaon road

Seven Hill to Sutgirni Chowk

Kranti Chowk to Paithangate

Mill Corner to Little Flower School

Footpaths on these roads:

Central Jakatnaka to SBI Chowk

Mill Corner to Jubilee Park

Salim Ali Sarovar to TV Center