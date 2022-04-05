Work of mega projects to be closed indefinitely

Building contractors association four day strike ended on April 4, but negotiations are ongoing

Aurangabad, April 5:

The Building Contractors Association has said that if their demands are not met due to rising prices of construction materials, then the work on mega projects will be closed indefinitely. But most of the builders have agreed to the demand, while negotiations are ongoing at some projects. Therefore, the organization has decided to keep the work closed till demands are met.

During the agitation, almost all the construction works were closed for four days in the city and rural areas. The association’s main demands are a 40 per cent increase in the wages of skilled and unskilled workers and increase in cost of construction material.

The four day strike was supposed to end on April 4, but if the demands are not met, then the direction of the next course of action will be decided, said association president Rajendra Kundalwal and vice president Sheikh Taher Sheikh Hussain in a press release.

Assurance from builders, home owners

Similarly, after receiving assurances from home owners and builders about increasing the rates for the current work, some works in the city began from Monday. However work on mega projects are still closed till the builders raise the rates by 25 per cent. As per sources, many contractors are of the opinion that it is better not to do the work at the old rate at any project.