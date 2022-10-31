Work of protection wall around Bibi ka Maqbara begins

It may be noted that after71 long years, the land measuring 84 acres have been officially registered in the name of the circle in the PR Card. After preparing the official document, the ASI vacated the encroachments. Later on, in presence of tight police security, the City Survey Office completed the measurement of the land as per the PR Card. Meanwhile, the protection of land is made to avoid any kind of encroachment upon it in future.

According to ASI officials, “The circle will be constructing the 4-feet heightened dwarf wall and then erect MS Grill upon it. In the first phase, it will be constructing a wall of length 260 metres (from the scientific clearance site to the old science branch office – L shape), while in the second phase the dwarf wall will be extended further from the science branch till the end of the site (enroute Aurangabad Caves).”