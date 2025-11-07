Worker caught stealing Rs 3 lakh worth of brass from Waluj firm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker at ashwin pressing components company in Waluj MIDC has been booked for stealing brass material worth Rs 3 lakh. The theft, which took place on the night of October 28, came to light after CCTV footage revealed his involvement.

According to a complaint filed by company manager Rakesh Salunke (42), the unit was locked after work hours on October 28. When employees returned the next morning, HR officer Geeta Mavale found the POP seal of the office cabin broken. Suspecting a break-in, she checked the CCTV footage and spotted worker Krishna Gore from Kamalapur Phata, Gangapur tehsil, sneaking back into the company after leaving for the day. The footage showed Gore hiding near the water tank until everyone left. Around 10 pm, he climbed down, tossed brass coils over the compound wall, and loaded them into a white car before fleeing. The stolen material weighed about 40 kg and was valued at Rs 3 lakh. Following the discovery, the company lodged a police complaint. MIDC Waluj police have registered a case and begun investigation.