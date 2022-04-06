Worker commits suicide

Aurangabad, April 6:

A worker, working in a private company committed suicide by hanging himself at Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Mangesh Piraji Jadhav (33, Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi).

Mangesh was living with his wife, two children and brother. On Wednesday morning, he did not come of his bedroom. His wife called him but he did not respond. When she saw from the gap of the door, she saw him hanging to the fan. She shouted for him and the neighbours broke the door. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The reason of suicide was not known and a case of accidental death has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.