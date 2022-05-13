Worker dies after falling boulder on head in well

Aurangabad, May 13:

A worker died after a boulder fell on his head while he was working in a well at Dhanora in Sillod tehsil on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ajinath Damodar Kakde (25, Dhanora).

Ajinath was working in a well of Sahebrao Kakde at Dhanora. On Friday, the work of removing stones from the well with the help of a crane was going on. However, one of the boulders slipped from the crane and fell on his head. He was rushed to the Sillod sub-district hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered with Sillod rural police station. Under the guidance of PI Rameshwar Mehetre, head constable Kulkarni is further investigating the case.