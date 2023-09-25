Worker dies as crane fell from 4th floor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A crane taking construction material on the fourth floor of a building suddenly broke due to overload and fell on the ground. The worker in the crane died due to severe injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sampat Ganpat Chavan (26). His relatives were annoyed stating that the construction contractor had not provided any safety equipment to the worker while working in the hazardous condition.

Chavan and the contractor Rathod were working at the construction site of the Sai Sahyadri building on Beed By-pass Road on Monday morning. Both of them were taking the construction material to the fourth floor in the crane. However, the crane broke due to excessive load and fell on the ground. Chavan sustained serious neck injuries. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared Chavan dead after the examination. A case has been registered with the Satara police station. Investigating officer Vishnu Jagdale said that the reason for death is the damage to the respiratory system. Chavan is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter and extended family.