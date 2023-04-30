Worker dies by entangling in belt on eve of Labour Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old worker of Redico Distilleries (Baliraja) company in the Shendra MIDC area died after entangling in a belt on the eve of International Labour Day. The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Eknath Kuber (Gevrai Bazar, Badnapur).

Jagdish was entangled in the bag-filling belt while working in the company on Sunday. The other workers Navnath Raeed, Satish Ughade, and others immediately rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He is survived by his mother, wife, and six-month-old son. He was the only earning source for the family. The process to register a case was going at Karmad police station in the late evening. Under the guidance of PI Muralidhar Khokale, head constable Sunil Gore is further investigating the case.