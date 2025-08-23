Worker dies during treatment after accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker who was seriously injured in an accident at Bajaj Auto in Waluj MIDC recently, died during treatment on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Dukre. According to a complaint filed by Sachin Jawale (Bajajnagar, Sambhajinagar), on August 16 around 8.30 pm, he was at work along with his colleagues. After dinner, while everyone was returning to their respective departments, a fellow worker from Omkar Labor and Security Services, Jagdish Ghuge, was transporting a new rickshaw to another shop. During this, Rajesh Dukre was hit due to the rickshaw being driven recklessly at high speed, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the company dispensary and then transferred to Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital for further treatment. While receiving ICU care, he passed away on Wednesday. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station.