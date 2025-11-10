Worker falls to death during lift installation in Shrikrushnanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old worker, Rudal Kumar from Mojpur, Bihar, died late Sunday night after falling during lift installation work at a house in Shrikrushnanagar.

According to police, Rudal and his friend were carrying out electrical work for a contractor on November 8 when a power outage occurred. His friend went downstairs to check the issue and called out to ask if power had returned. As Rudal bent over the lift shaft to respond, he lost balance and fell headfirst to the ground. The contractor immediately took him to a private hospital in Osmanpura, where he died during treatment around midnight on November 9. The Chikalthana police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further inquiries.