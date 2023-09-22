Worker found dead in water-logged ditch at Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker was found dead in a water-logged ditch in the open space in front of the Sterlite Company in the Waluj Industrial area on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Rajendra Baviskar 33, Devghat, Malegaon, Nashik). The police opined that he might have come drowning in the ditch in the rainwater last night.

On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC police station PSI Sachin Pagote and his team rushed to the spot and found Rahul in a half-naked condition. He was sent to the government hospital in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

Police said Rahul had come to the Waluj industrial area for a job, around five years back. He was working in a company and was staying with his friends in Ranjangaon. His roommates said that he had gone out of the house at around 8 pm and did not return. The police asserted the possibility that he might have drowned in the rainwater and fallen in the ditch. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. Head constable Ram Tandale is further investigating the case.