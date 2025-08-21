Worker held for stealing job material from Waluj firm; theft caught on CCTV

A worker was caught on CCTV stealing job material worth Rs 30,000 from Om Auto Comps Company at Wadgaon Gat No., Waluj. The incident took place in the early hours of August 20 and came to light on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, worker Nagesh Sonatakke was seen in the footage scaling the company gate around 4 am, taking vehicle and gate keys from the cabin, loading press parts with assembly into a Tata Intra vehicle, and driving away. He later returned the vehicle at 6 am. When stock was checked, material worth nearly Rs 30,000 was missing. On being confronted, labour supplier Navnath Vitthal Sonawane confirmed the theft after supervisors Ganesh Garde and Rajesh Kasbe showed him the CCTV clips. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case and started further investigation.