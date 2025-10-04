Worker killed in hit-and-run at Colgate chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : On Monday, September 15, at around 8:30 pm , a speeding unidentified vehicle fatally struck Bhagwat Ayaji Dabhale (resident of Jay Bhavani Chowk, Bajajnagar) between Colgate Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk in the Waluj MIDC. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to GMCH, where he succumbed during treatment.

According to the complaint lodged by Sunita Bhagwat Dabhale at the Waluj MIDC Police Station on Friday, Bhagwat Dabhale had gone to work as usual on September 15. While returning home in the evening, an unknown driver, recklessly speeding, rammed into him between Colgate Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk. Dabhale, who was critically injured in the accident, was taken to GMCH with the help of local citizens. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

Following the incident, the vehicle driver fled the scene without stopping. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver, and Waluj MIDC police have initiated further investigation.