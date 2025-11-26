Worker loses four fingers in Waluj MIDC accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker at Cosmo Film Company lost four fingers in a serious accident after he was allegedly forced to do machine maintenance without safety gear. The incident took place on 3 September around 6.50 pm, and Waluj MIDC police registered a case on Wednesday.

Complainant Santosh Dhakne (44, Wadgaon Kolhati), said supervisor Sambhaji Horshil (32) threatened him with job loss if he refused the maintenance task. Dhakne stated he was made to work without gloves, machine locks, emergency-stop systems, or safety guards, despite not having the technical skills for such work. During the task, a machine that should have been shut down suddenly started because of a sensor failure, crushing his right hand and severing four fingers. Police have booked Horshil for negligence and failing to follow worker safety rules. Police sub inspector Vinod Abuj is investigating the case. The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety compliance in industrial units across Waluj MIDC.