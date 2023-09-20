Worker loses three fingers in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 18-year-old worker lost his three fingers while operating a press machine. The incident occurred in the Yogeshwar Enterprises in Waluj on August 1. A case has been registered against the company owner, Yogeshwar Srinivas, at the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to the police, Ram Kallu Rajput (Madhya Pradesh), was employed as a temporary worker at Yogeshwar Enterprises, located at Plot No 33 in Waluj. On August 1, at 7 am, Ram was assigned to operate a press machine, despite having no prior experience with such machinery. Allegedly, owner Srinivas compelled him to do so.

At around 9 pm, Ram's right hand became trapped in the press machine leaving him seriously injured. Supervisor Atul and owner Srinivas rushed Ram to a private hospital in Bajajnagar. The accident resulted in three broken fingers on Ram's hand.

Following his treatment, Ram filed a complaint with the MIDC Waluj police station.