Worker nabbed for stealing copper from Waluj company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker was caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle copper out of a private company in Waluj MIDC on Thursday evening.

The copper, worth around Rs 10,000, was found hidden in his clothes during a routine security check. The company’s official, Chetankumar Badgujar, filed a complaint stating that security guard Anna Bavaskar frisked the worker, Sandup Sureshrao Nakhate, during the evening shift exit checks on June 19. The guard found about 5 kg of copper material concealed under Nakhate’s uniform. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case of theft and launched further investigation.