Worker steals employer’s Rs 4 lakh to repay debt; nabbed within 12 Hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jinsi police solved a fake robbery case within 12 hours, exposing a worker who stole Rs 4 lakh from his employer and fabricated a robbery story to cover his crime.

The accused, Fardeen Shaikh (25, Dada Colony, Kailasnagar), worked for businessman Anand Agrawal, who had received Rs 4 lakh from a local savings group. Agrawal sent Fardeen to collect the cash from Sham Electric in Shahaganj. After collecting the amount, Fardeen approached police claiming that two unidentified men on a bike robbed him at knifepoint near Tanishq Jewellers on Jalna Road. However, during investigation, police inspector Shivaji Budhwant and his team found inconsistencies in Fardeen’s statement. Further background checks revealed that he was burdened with debts of around Rs 1.5 lakh. Under pressure to repay, Fardeen plotted the theft with two friends from Dada Colony. As per their plan, the accomplices snatched the bag from him near Tanishq Jewellers to make it appear like an actual robbery. Assistant police inspector Gautam Vawale and sub-inspector Ganesh Mane, under Budhwant’s guidance, interrogated Fardeen, who later confessed to the crime. The police team constables Sandeep Sanap, Narendra Chavan, Bhimrao Pawar and others recovered the full amount and arrested the accused. Police reminded that a similar case recently occurred under the Osmanpura police station, where a driver robbed his employer’s money with his son’s help also solved within 12 hours.