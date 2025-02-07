Workers steal Rs 10.42L Auto Parts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two workers allegedly conspired to steal injector parts meant for CNG rickshaws, worth over Rs 10.42 lakh, from Bajaj Auto Limited in the Waluj industrial area recently.

The accused, Mayur Marutiram Tiwade and Vinod Wagh, were working on a contract basis at Bajaj Auto Limited. They allegedly stole 1,365 injector parts, each priced at Rs 763.56, manufactured by the Italian company AF 121568 and newly introduced in Bajaj vehicles. Following a complaint lodged by Arun Mishra on behalf of the company, a case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station. The police are investigating the matter.