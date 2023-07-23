Working against drug addiction is everyone's social responsibility: CP Manoj Lohiya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Commissioner Police Manoj Lohiya said that every person should make efforts to keep away from drug addiction, in a sense to pay something back to society.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a programme organised under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan joinly by Maulana Azad College and All India Payam-e-Insaniyat, Aurangabad Division, recently. College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided.

Dr Faisal Khilji said that the addiction destroys the entire family. He also suggested several treatments for drug addiction.

Dr Aparna Saraf Mohammad Junaid Farooqui of Payam-e-Insaniyat, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Karale also spoke. In his presidential speech, Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui said that it is necessary for every person to give his contribution to destroy this disease of the society by staying with good people.

Dr Atharuddin Qadri introduced the dignitaries. Feroz Pathan conducted the proceedings while Dr. Abdul Rab proposed a vote of thanks. The program ended with the National Anthem.