\Working hours to rise; overtime pay assured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has approved an increase in working hours for factories and establishments. Factory shifts will now extend from 8 to 12 hours, while shop and establishment employees will see their daily hours rise from 9 to 10.

This move aims to give factory owners access to skilled and unskilled labour for longer durations, with workers receiving additional pay for the extra hours.

Key points:

• Factory shifts: 8 → 12 hours

• Shop/establishment shifts: 9 → 10 hours

• Overtime pay: Extended hours will be compensated as per the new labour law

• Compensatory leave: Workers completing 56 hours of duty will earn one compensatory leave

• Day-night shifts: Factories can now operate in day and night shifts; previously, the three-shift system applied in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MIDC

• Applicability: Establishments with 20 employees must follow the new rules and provide all statutory benefits

Reactions:

“Globally, the principle of 8 hours of work, 8 hours of rest, and 8 hours for family is established. Spending 12 hours at work leaves no time for family. We will soon launch an agitation against this law,” said Comrade Laxman Sakrudkar, CITU Union.

“In cities like Mumbai, commuting alone takes 2–4 hours. If work rises to 10–12 hours daily, when will workers sleep or spend time with family? The government should withdraw this law. The extra hours must remain optional,” added Prabhakar Mate Patil, Joint Secretary, Bharatiya Kamgar Sena.