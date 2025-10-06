Workload of Sr college teaching & non-teaching staff to be determined

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Higher Education Director Dr Shailendra Deolankar ordered the divisional joint directors to determine the workload of professors and employees in non-government aided colleges in the State based on the number of students as on October 1, 2025.

The workload will be determined only on the basis of the number of students certified by the universities. Therefore, there is a possibility of losing jobs of teaching and non-teaching employees in many colleges. There are more than 1,177 aided private colleges in the State.

The Directorate of Higher Education ordered all the divisional joint directors to compile information on permitted posts, active posts and vacant posts, considering the number of students in the aided colleges as on October 1, 2025. The last date of staff information is October 15.

The Directorate of Higher Education has approved the further action, such as new colleges, faculty, subjects, courses, and additional batches should be included in the review of posts on October 1 2025.