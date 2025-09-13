Works to connect main pipeline starts at Takali Phata

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, work on connecting a 2,500 mm diameter water pipeline at Takali Phata on Paithan Road began on Saturday morning. For this work, the 900 mm diameter main water pipeline that quenches the city’s thirst was expected to be shut down. However, there was no obstruction to the pipeline during excavation, so it was not closed. Meanwhile, the officials from the municipal corporation informed that the water supply through this line will be shut only on Sunday if required.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had submitted a proposal to the municipal corporation to keep the 900 mm diameter pipeline closed for five days starting from September 13. The civic administration approved the proposal. On Saturday, officials from the municipal corporation and MJP jointly inspected the work at Takali Phata. The contractor appointed by MJP began the work. Excavation started at the site where the new pipeline connection is to be made. Just a few feet below lies the 900 mm pipeline.

In the past, two attempts at connection had failed when the pipes of the existing line got detached. Hence, extreme caution was exercised while beginning the work on Saturday. Notably, the work was started without shutting down the water line. On Sunday, the line will be shut only if absolutely necessary to complete the connection work. At the site, a 31-meter patch remains to be connected. Apart from this, there are 7–8 smaller patches along Paithan Road that also need to be connected, where no issues are expected. Since the soil at Takli Phata is black, Saturday’s rainfall created considerable difficulties for the workers while carrying out the task.