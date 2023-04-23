Workshop and award distribution to GPs today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District water and sanitation mission cell and the Panchayat Department, have organised a workshop on April 24 on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Day at Tapadiya Natyamandir at 10 am. The awards under various categories including Sant Gadgebaba award, Mahaavas Abhiyan and other schemes will be distributed to the Gram Panchayats. In this workshop, guidance will be given on the topics of Farmer Family Survey, Jal Jeevan Mission, Government Schemes, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Zilla Parishad CEO and administrator Vikas Meena, project director and additional CEO of District Rural Development office Sangeetadevi Patil, Deputy CEO Sudarshan Tupe and others will be present.