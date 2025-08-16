Workshop for Principals, Prog Officers on Aug 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lifelong Learning and Extension Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a workshop and award distribution programme for the Principals and Programme Officers, at 11 am, on August 19.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will inaugurate the workshop.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade will be the chief guest for the event. Dr R P Kadam, Head of the Extension Learning Department at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University, Parbhani, will guide on ‘Form and Scope of Extension Education’ at 12.30 pm in the second session.

Dr Sanjay Moon, former Director of the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension, will speak on ‘Extension Programme Implementation’ in the third session.

The workshop will conclude at 4 pm in the presence of Registrar Dr Prasat Amrutkar. Director Dr Sudhakar Shendge has appealed to the concerned principals and programme officers to be present for the event.