Workshop held on Nurturing Potential Talents Through Competitive Exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government Institute Forensic Science (GIFS) and Pre-IAS Training Centre jointly organised a national workshop on "Nurturing Potential Talents Through Competitive Examinations- 2024" recently. Director of GIFS Dr Rajendra Satpure inaugurated the workshop.

In the first session of the workshop, Dr Rupesh Madkar guided on ‘General Awareness-Stay Hungry, Stay Cool." Sunil Kamble talked about the questions faced by the students and their solutions.

Dr Pragyashaili Sawai spoke on ‘Communication Skill, a Key to Success.’

Rahul Bharti gave in-depth guidance on ‘Navigating Indian policy: Unveiling the Dynamics of Governance.’ Dr Shobha Baviskar delivered an introductory speech.

Director Pre-IAS Training Centre Dr Pankaja Waghmare guided the students.

Joint Director of Higher Education Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar was the chief guest for the event which was in offline and online mode. Dr Pankaja Waghmare, Dr Charansingh Kaite and others worked for the success of the event.