Workshop held on opportunities in defense sector at MCCIA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special workshop was organized on Thursday by the Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in association with Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (Magic) and Venture Center and in collaboration with IDEX, Ministry of Defense and Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

The focus of the workshop was on opportunities in the defense sector. Held at the MCCIA office, the workshop provided information about 'Defence India Startup Challenge' DISC 11 and Aditi Challenge through iDEX.

Anuj Jain, iDEX project director, explained DISC 11 which offers grants and aims to reduce reliance on foreign defense imports. Ashish Garde from Magic discussed their support for startups in the sector.

Prashant Joglekar of the defense committee of MCCIA and Soma Chattopadhyay, head incubation and mentoring, Venture Center on the support provided by partner incubators to startups working in defense. Around 70 startups and small entrepreneurs working in the defense sector participated in the session.

Disc 11 and Aditi Yojana

The workshop offered details on the 22 problem statements of Disc 11 seeking innovative solutions for the Indian military. It also covered the Aditi Challenge, offering grants up to Rs 25 crore for research in defense tech. Both challenges have an application deadline of April 4. For more information, visit the website https://idex.gov.in.