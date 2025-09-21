Workshop highlights complex provisions of POCSO act

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Significant amendments have been made to the POCSO Act. To inform medical and police officials about these changes, the Municipal Corporation and Indian Medical Association jointly organized a workshop on Saturday at the IMA Hall.

The workshop aimed to provide a detailed understanding of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) provisions. At the inauguration, municipal health officer Dr. Paras Mandalecha, municipal deputy commissioner and legal advisor adv. Aparna Thete, IMA president Dr Anupam Takalkar, secretary Dr Yogesh Lakkas, assistant police inspector Jayshree Kulkarni, adv Usha Jadhav, and adv Sheikh Sharek were present. Assistant police nspectors and police sub-inspectors from all city police stations attended the workshop. Jayshree Kulkarni, Aruna Ghule, Sushma Pawar, and Swati Uchit actively participated in discussions. Queries were clarified by women’s health expert and organization president Dr. Ajay Mane. Legal guidance was also provided by Legal officer and advisor adv. Siddharth Wagh.

Photo Caption:

Dr. Paras Mandalecha, adv Aparna Thete, and Dr Anupam Takalkar at the inauguration of the workshop on the POCSO Act.