Workshop on architecture documentation concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop on Architecture Documentation and Measured Drawing organised in two phases in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums at the Department of Architecture, Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering, MGM University was concluded recently.

Dr Meghal Arya (Professor, CEPT University), Architects Arun Bore and Amit Deshpande, Ashutosh Patil, Mrunal Kashid and other dignitaries guided the participants. Principal Dr Vijaya Musande, Head of Department Sunil Patil and others were present on this occasion.

During this workshop, the focus was on monuments and direct documentation training by visiting the Mughal-era Bani Begum Bagh in Khuldabad. The students studied area measurement, drawing, technical and scientific analysis, recording their observations and studying the construction style of the time.

Dr Jaya Vahane, Dr Kamaji Dak, architectural conservationist Tejaswini Afhale, Niharika Kapoor, Nidhi Kankaria and others worked for the success of the workshop.