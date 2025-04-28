Workshop on Assessment of Learning Outcomes in Outcome-Based Edn held at MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One-day online workshop on "Assessment of Learning Outcomes in Outcome-Based Education" was organised at the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) recently for all faculty members. A total of 317 teachers participated in it.

In the first session Dr Gopal Krishna Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of MIT Vishwaprayag University, Solapur, explained in detail the survey and analysis methods used for measuring Course Outcomes (COs) and Program Outcomes (POs). He discussed various evaluation techniques including project work, case studies, and online tests.

In the second session, B B Kotturshettar from KLE Technological University stated that Outcome-Based Education is not just about grading but about how effectively students apply their learning in real life.

Dr Mousami Wanjale, Dr Ganesh Sable (dean, Examination and Assessment at MIT) and Dr Nilesh Patil (director, MIT) also guided the participants. Bharti Chaudhary and Dr Seema Chaudhary conducted the proceedings of the programme while Swapnil Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks.