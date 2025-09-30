Workshop on 'Beekeeping' to be held at GMNRD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRD) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a national workshop on 'Beekeeping' on October 1 under the 'Conservation of Biodiversity' section.

Dean of the Science and Technology faculty Dr Mahendra Shirsath, Dr Upendra Kulkarni, former Dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Project Director of Gramoday Avinash Gaikwad and Director Dr Sanjay Salunke will be present for the inaugural ceremony.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr Sunita Borde will grace the valedictory ceremony. Coordinators Dr Shahjahan Shaikh and Dr Shailesh Maknikar have appealed to all to attend this workshop.