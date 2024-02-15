Workshop on ‘Capacity Building on Water’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government College of Education (GCE) and Youth Engagement and Water Stewardship (YEWS) jointly hosted a workshop on ‘Capacity Building on Water’ recently. Members of the Green Club of the different colleges of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts were present.

Joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Dr Surendra Thakur was the chief guest. Dr Surendra Thakur the work is done more effectively if a hundred people walk one step than one person walks a hundred steps. College principal Dr Nalini Chondekar also spoke. Dr Urjit Karwande and Dr Duttatray Pansare were present. The experts guided the participants on the water audit.

Rahul Giri conducted the proceedings of the programme. Siddhant Chandanshiv, Jyoti Ingle, Vaishali Nikalje and others worked for the success of the event.