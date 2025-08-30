Workshop on ‘How to Write Research Article’ concludes at SBES College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Research article writing should not be confined only to academic purposes; it must also serve the larger objective of social enlightenment,” said Dr Manish Verma, the Head of the Department of Sociology, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the workshop on “How to Write a Research Article” organised recently by the Department of Sociology and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of SBES College of Arts and Commerce.

Principal Dr Vivek Mirgane presided over the session. Vice-Principal Dr Sandip Chaudhari, Dr Balaji Kendre, Dr Sangram Gunjal and Vice-Principal Dr Anand Chaudhari were present.

Dr Verma underlined that the process of writing a research article requires careful selection of the topic, critical reflection, and the use of appropriate research methodology, whether based on primary or secondary sources. Dr Pramod Mahiral conducted the proceedings.