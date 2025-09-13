Workshop on Intellectual Enlightenment held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Phule Shahu Ambedkarite Study Circle organised the 131st Weekly Intellectual Enlightenment Workshop in the city recently.

The workshop was organised on “This time we have to cross a great sea” the statement made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar nine decades ago.

B B Meshram, Director of the Study Circle, presided over the function. The speakers also said that due to the persistence of direct and indirect casteism, even the thinking of educated people has become degraded. Adv Sharad Jadhav, Kishor Patil, Satish Bhalerao, adv Bhimrao Vanzare and others were present.