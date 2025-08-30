Workshop on NEP for Zoology Education held in Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Zoology, Maulana Azad College and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) jointly organised a one-day workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on the B.Sc. first and second year Zoology syllabus.

Dr Aparna Kalawate (Scientist, Zoological Survey of India, Pune) delivered the inaugural address and Dr Abasaheb Deshmukh (President, Maharashtra State Principal Federation, Pune) was the chief guest. Sunita Borde (chairman, Board of Studies and Head, Department of Zoology, BAMU) graced the event with her presence. Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui and three technical sessions. A total of eight textbooks and practical books were unveiled by the dignitaries.

Organising committee chief Dr J D Shaikh, Dr Tarannum Shaikh and Dr Syef Atheruddin Quadri, BOS members, HODs, principals, and faculty members actively participated in the workshop.